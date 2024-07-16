Massive Attack Announce North American Tour

Last month, trip-hop elder gods took the stage in Gothenburg, Sweden to play their first live show in five years. They performed alongside two of their greatest collaborators, Cocteau Twins leader Elizabeth Fraser and reggae legend Horace Andy. Shortly afterward, they were announced as part of the lineup for Miami’s III Points festival — their first North American show since their Mezzanine XXI tour finished up in 2019. We were hoping that gig would lead to more North American shows, and we’re getting what we wanted.

Today, as Brooklyn Vegan points out, Massive Attack announced an extremely brief North American tour. They’re only playing four headlining shows, along with the III Points festival, but they’re promising some big visual advancements: “Our new live show marks the most transgressive leap in the collaboration between 3D x United Visual Artists since 2003. By reverse engineering algorithms to expose content anomalies & recursive feedback loops, we seek to provoke a dialogue on the broken dream of the confident, empowered individual ‘self’, in the context of the global collapse of liberal democracies.”

Longtime Massive Attack associate dj Milo will open those four shows. We don’t know who will be joining the group for those shows, but when I saw them in New York many years ago, they had Elizabeth Fraser and Horace Andy with them. It was awesome. Check out those tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

10/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

10/19 – Miami, FL @ III Points Festival

10/22 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/23 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

10/24 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium