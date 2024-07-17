Earlier this year, Vitesse X released “Realize” and “way i luv.” It turns out those songs are a part of the New York DJ and producer’s sophomore album This Infinite, which she announced today. The LP opener “Eternal” is out now.

“I was working on a dark, atmospheric electronic record for nearly a year and a half following the release of my first album Us Ephemeral,” she explained. She continued:

Throughout this time, so many things started shifting in my life and the world as a whole. At the beginning, translating my heavy emotions into dark, driving and enveloping electronic soundscapes made sense. It felt like a fluid, natural catharsis. But by the second half of 2023, the world started feeling unbearably paralyzing. Between the loss of significant friendships, livelihood uncertainties, and the violence happening in the world, it was all too real and my mental health was significantly waning for the first time in years. At this point, I had no coping mechanisms to really get me by, except for my own nostalgia. I started listening to guitar centric music again and started gravitating towards my guitar over my VST’s whenever I managed to get down to my studio. It brought me back to a time where things felt simple, unaffected, warm and textured. It gave me a sense of connection within my deep isolation, a feeling of “home” on unfamiliar land.

This Infinite has co-productions with Jack Tatum (Wild Nothing) on “Careless” and Finnish pop duo Pearly Drops on “Get In Girls.” The LP is mixed by Abe Seiferth and Jorge Elbrecht, and mastered by Joe Laporta. Check out “Eternal” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Eternal”

02 “Spill”

03 “This Infinite”

04 “Bliss Beat”

05 “Realize”

06 “way i luv”

07 “Careless” (Co-produced Jack Tatum)

08 “Palisade”

09 “Get In Girls” (Co-produced + Feat. Pearly Drops)

10 “In Finding”

11 “End Of Forever”

12 “Something In The Air”

This Infinite is out 10/4 on Vitesse X’s own label Music Website.