“All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned For A Thing I Cannot Name,” the lead single from Cold Gawd’s new album I’ll Drown On This Earth, was one of our favorite songs in recent memory. Today the Rancho Cucamonga shoegazers have a second single out, and guess what? It rules too.

“Gorgeous” is the opening track from the new LP, and according to Cold Gawd’s Matthew Wainwright, it picks up right where “Passing,” the closer from 2022’s God Get Me The Fuck Out Of Here, leaves off:

I thought if I addressed all the issues and changed my scenery then my heart would be free and I could start again. However, all of what was holding me down followed with me and what I thought would “fix” me proved to be nothing if not more harmful. By the end of the song I’ve drowned to the bottom of Mooney Falls and I’m looking for that hand to hold to bring me back up.

“Gorgeous” pulls off that heavy shoegaze magic trick of sounding both breathtakingly delicate and intensely aggressive at the same time. Listen below.

I’ll Drown On This Earth is out 8/30 on Dais.