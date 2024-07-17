Woozy UK duo Wings Of Desire are not the first band to name themselves after a Wim Wenders film, and they probably won’t be the last. Next month, Wings Of Desire will release Shut Up & Listen, a new benefit EP that raises money for the Long Table, an endangered community project in their Stroud hometown. We’ve already posted their song “OUTTAMYMIND,” and now they’ve also shared the new track “Forgive & Forget.”

Like a lot of Wings Of Desire tracks, “Forgive & Forget” is recorded with tons of gauze and reverb, but under all that, there’s a strident and purposeful rock song. I probably just have Japandroids on my mind this morning, but I definitely hear some Japandroids in the song’s fuzzed-out forward momentum. Here’s what they say about it:

“Forgive & Forget” is about how we often put our faith in others over trusting ourselves. By giving our power away to someone else, we relinquish all responsibility. I think what the last decade has shown us is that the people currently in power are very unbalanced and emotionally stunted. Yet we trust them with running our lives and looking after (destroying) the planet. Perhaps it’s time we take our power back, become more community driven, and decentralise these giant corporations and governing bodies.

Sounds good to me. Check out the “Forgive & Forget” video below.

The Shut Up & Listen EP is out 8/30.