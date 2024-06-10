Last year, the dreamy UK duo Wings Of Desire released Life Is Infinite, an album-length collection of the tracks that former INHEAVEN members James Taylor and Chloe Little had been releasing online. Today, Wings Of Desire announce plans to follow that record with Shut Up & Listen, a new benefit EP that’s set to come out later this summer.

Both members of Wings Of Desire come from the English town of Stroud, and the Shut Up & Listen EP is a benefit for the Long Table, a community project in their hometown that offers pay-what-you-can meals to its customers. The Long Table is under threat of eviction, so Wings Of Desire are keeping it open, and they’re also playing a free show there 7/5. They’ve just shared “OUTTAMYMIND,” a charged-up new track with some serious krautrock vroom to it. Here’s what the band says about the project:

Grassroots organisations that serve the community are more important than ever, and new models of social enterprise that nurture the health, community and spiritual wellbeing of the most marginalised must be preserved at all costs. The Long Table is the beating heart of our local community in Stroud, they run a radical social project with a pay what you can system that serves around 40,000 hot meals a year. It’s about dignity, equality, and everyone helping their neighbours in need. Earlier this year, their home Brimscombe Mill was sold from beneath them, and it is now at risk of being turned into warehouse space for the new owner. The Shut Up & Listen EP grew out of our need to preserve this sacred space and support our unique local community, which is the closest thing we have to a new earth. We have put together a limited edition cassette tape and all proceeds will go to the Long Table in helping them fight their impending eviction. We will follow their lead and offer a pay what you can system to ensure that just like basic human necessities are not gate kept, that creativity should be accessible to all… “OUTTAMYMIND” is inspired by the concept of reincarnation, parallel lives, and the Mandela effect. If these concepts are true, then I wonder how many lives we have lived and who we have been. What have we experienced before? Or are we just repeating the same life over and over again until we’ve pulled off the “perfect life”? A life where we have annihilated all unhealthy and foolish desires, a life where we have inflicted as little pain on ourselves, others, and the planet. Or maybe reincarnation allows us to experience the full spectrum of life through many guises. If that is the case, then perhaps we should live fearlessly and in a constant state of wonder.

Below, check out the “OUTTAMYMIND” video and the Shut Up & Listen tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Shut Up And Listen!”

02 “Forgive & Forget”

03 “Some Old Place I Used To Know”

04 “OUTTAMYMIND”

The Shut Up & Listen EP is out 8/30.