Seven years ago, The AV Club discontinued AV Undercover, its great videos series where bands would come in to cover songs from a pre-selected list. This was part of that general purge of the website, where I used to write a few different columns about movies. But The AV Club is under new ownership now, and the people behind it seem determined to revive its goodwill. As part of that effort, AV Undercover is back. For the first installment in its newest season, we get the return of longtime AV Undercover all-stars Gwar.

Gwar, the Richmond foam-rubber fake-blood thrash institution, did amazing things with their past AV Undercover appearances, hijacking the series and using its format to artfully defile songs from folks like Kansas, Pet Shop Boys, and Cyndi Lauper. Now, for the first AV Undercover in years, they’ve taken on “I’m Just Ken.”

You don’t need me to tell you about “I’m Just Ken.” It was Ryan Gosling’s grand showstopper from Barbie, last year’s biggest movie, and it became Gosling’s first-ever Hot 100 hit. He sang it at the Oscars, with Slash. It rules. For AV Undercover, Gwar have transformed that track into the self-explanatory “We’re Just Gwar.” It fucking rules. Below, watch the Gwar cover and the Gosling original.