Watch Ryan Gosling Sing “I’m Just Ken” At The Oscars

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

News March 10, 2024 9:38 PM By James Rettig

Watch Ryan Gosling Sing “I’m Just Ken” At The Oscars

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

News March 10, 2024 9:38 PM By James Rettig

Ryan Gosling, of Dead Man’s Bones fame, performed at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday night. He did his Barbie song “I’m Just Ken,” which landed Gosling his first Hot 100 hit and was nominated for Best Original Song at this year’s ceremony.

“I’m Just Ken” was written by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt — Ronson was one of the executive producers on the Barbie soundtrack — and in a recent interview, Ronson revealed that “I’m Just Ken” almost didn’t make the final cut of the movie because he feared it “wasn’t working.”

Gosling started out from the audience, dressed in all pink, before heading up to the stage and interacting with Ronson (on bass) and Wyatt (on piano). In a staging nodding to Gentlemen Prefer Blondes he was joined by a bunch of suited Kens in cowboy hats, then more guys came out on stage including Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen who both played on the studio version of the track. Gosling went back into the audience and had Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, America Ferrera, and Emma Stone sing along with him, and then returned to stage for a grand finale.

Watch Gosling’s Oscars performance below.

Related

Oscars 2024: Billie Eilish Wins Best Song, Ludwig Göransson Wins Best Score
James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Kurt Russell Is Still Pretty Sensitive About Accidentally Destroying A Priceless Martin Guitar In The Hateful Eight

4 days ago 0

“Murder On The Dancefloor” Was Almost New Radicals’ Debut Single — Hear Gregg Alexander’s Previously Unreleased Demo

6 days ago 0

Trent Reznor Reflects On The Downward Spiral, Released 30 Years Ago Today: “It Still Excites Me And Breaks My Heart”

3 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest