Watch Ryan Gosling Sing “I’m Just Ken” At The Oscars

Ryan Gosling, of Dead Man’s Bones fame, performed at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday night. He did his Barbie song “I’m Just Ken,” which landed Gosling his first Hot 100 hit and was nominated for Best Original Song at this year’s ceremony.

“I’m Just Ken” was written by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt — Ronson was one of the executive producers on the Barbie soundtrack — and in a recent interview, Ronson revealed that “I’m Just Ken” almost didn’t make the final cut of the movie because he feared it “wasn’t working.”

Gosling started out from the audience, dressed in all pink, before heading up to the stage and interacting with Ronson (on bass) and Wyatt (on piano). In a staging nodding to Gentlemen Prefer Blondes he was joined by a bunch of suited Kens in cowboy hats, then more guys came out on stage including Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen who both played on the studio version of the track. Gosling went back into the audience and had Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, America Ferrera, and Emma Stone sing along with him, and then returned to stage for a grand finale.

Watch Gosling’s Oscars performance below.