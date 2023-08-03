Dead Man’s Bones’ Ryan Gosling Makes Hot 100 Debut

News August 2, 2023 9:24 PM By Rachel Brodsky

News August 2, 2023 9:24 PM By Rachel Brodsky

News August 2, 2023 9:24 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Ryan Gosling’s Barbie ballad “I’m Just Ken” has officially cracked the Billboard Hot 100, coming in at #87 in its first week. It’s Gosling’s first appearance on the Hot 100, which is kind of ironic when you think about it, given how Gosling sang and danced on The Mickey Mouse Club as a kid and was in a ’00s rock duo called Dead Man’s Bones. Also, La La Land.

While Gosling also covers Matchbox Twenty’s “Push” in character, “I’m Just Ken” is a special, purposefully overwrought treat, with Ken bemoaning his afterthought status in Barbieland and within Barbie’s (Margot Robbie) heart: “‘Cause I’m just Ken/ Anywhere else, I’d be a ten/ Is it my destiny to live and die/ A life of blond fragility?”

Listen below.

