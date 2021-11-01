Cat Power – “Pa Pa Power” (Dead Man’s Bones Cover)

New Music November 1, 2021 9:00 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Cat Power – “Pa Pa Power” (Dead Man’s Bones Cover)

New Music November 1, 2021 9:00 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Earlier in the month, Cat Power — aka Chan Marshall — announced plans to release an album called Covers featuring renditions of songs by Bob Seger, Lana Del Rey, Jackson Browne, Iggy Pop, Nick Cave, the Replacements, and more. So far, we’ve heard Marshall’s take on Frank Ocean’s “Bad Religion,” and now she’s shared a cover of “Pa Pa Power,” a 2010 song from Ryan Gosling’s indie rock project Dead Man’s Bones.

Here’s what Marshall said about covering “Pa Pa Power”:

I started playing this solo in 2012 (originally more dissonant and trance-y), when the Occupy Wall Street protests were going on. Occupy was bunkering down and saying, “This shit’s fucking fucked up.” And helping citizens be a voice in their local government. They got a lot of good things done, but the American media killed the movement. I felt like this song was relative to that. The American media has always penalized any sort of social progressiveness and is always the first to express conservative rhetoric against something that is beneficial to the nation. I’d open with this song on the 2013 China tour. “Burn the streets, burn the cars.”

Listen to “Pa Pa Power” below.

Marshall also shared a run of 2022 tour dates, which you can view below.

01/16 Albany, NY @ Empire Live
01/18 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
01/19 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
01/20 Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Of Living Arts
01/22 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
01/24 Atlanta, GA @ Eastern
01/25 Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
01/27 Houston, TX @ House Of Blues
01/28 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre
01/29 Austin, TX @ Emo’s
01/31 Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
02/02 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
02/04 Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
02/05 Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
02/06 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
02/07 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
02/09 Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades
02/10 San Francisco, CA @ Castro Theatre
02/11 Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum Theatre
04/19 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
04/21 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews
04/22 Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
04/23 Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
04/25 St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
04/26 Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
04/27 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
04/29 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
04/30 Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
05/01 Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
05/03 New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
05/05 Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater
05/06 Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

Covers is out 1/14 via Domino. Pre-order it here.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Justify My Love”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “Love Will Never Do (Without You)”

    13 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    Spoon – “The Hardest Cut”

    5 days ago

    The Month In Metal – October 2021

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest