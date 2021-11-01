Cat Power – “Pa Pa Power” (Dead Man’s Bones Cover)

Earlier in the month, Cat Power — aka Chan Marshall — announced plans to release an album called Covers featuring renditions of songs by Bob Seger, Lana Del Rey, Jackson Browne, Iggy Pop, Nick Cave, the Replacements, and more. So far, we’ve heard Marshall’s take on Frank Ocean’s “Bad Religion,” and now she’s shared a cover of “Pa Pa Power,” a 2010 song from Ryan Gosling’s indie rock project Dead Man’s Bones.

Here’s what Marshall said about covering “Pa Pa Power”:

I started playing this solo in 2012 (originally more dissonant and trance-y), when the Occupy Wall Street protests were going on. Occupy was bunkering down and saying, “This shit’s fucking fucked up.” And helping citizens be a voice in their local government. They got a lot of good things done, but the American media killed the movement. I felt like this song was relative to that. The American media has always penalized any sort of social progressiveness and is always the first to express conservative rhetoric against something that is beneficial to the nation. I’d open with this song on the 2013 China tour. “Burn the streets, burn the cars.”

Listen to “Pa Pa Power” below.

Marshall also shared a run of 2022 tour dates, which you can view below.

01/16 Albany, NY @ Empire Live

01/18 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

01/19 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

01/20 Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Of Living Arts

01/22 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

01/24 Atlanta, GA @ Eastern

01/25 Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

01/27 Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

01/28 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre

01/29 Austin, TX @ Emo’s

01/31 Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

02/02 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

02/04 Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

02/05 Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

02/06 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

02/07 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

02/09 Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

02/10 San Francisco, CA @ Castro Theatre

02/11 Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum Theatre

04/19 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

04/21 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews

04/22 Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

04/23 Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

04/25 St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

04/26 Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

04/27 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

04/29 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

04/30 Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

05/01 Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

05/03 New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

05/05 Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

05/06 Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

Covers is out 1/14 via Domino. Pre-order it here.