Ryan Gosling’s Matchbox Twenty Cover From Barbie Released, Pavement Acknowledge Movie’s Stephen Malkmus Joke
The Barbie movie is officially out, and it does live up to the hype. The numbers support that: According to Variety, Barbie is the number one movie in the US, bringing in $22.2 million on Thursday and $48.2 million on Friday, totaling $70.5 million. It’s the the biggest opening day of the year, beating out Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. In even better news, Ryan Gosling’s very, very memorable rendition of Matchbox Twenty’s “Push” — which shows up in the movie in a very, very memorable scene — is also out and available to hear whenever you feel like listening.
You’ve probably also heard that Pavement’s Stephen Malkmus got a name-drop in the movie, which Pavement acknowledged on their IG story. “We are aware of the @barbiethemovie rumors an are awaiting guidance from legal but as a rule we are pro Greta,” the statement reads, referencing Barbie‘s director Greta Gerwig.
Listen to Ryan Gosling singing “Push” below.