Last month, Nicole Miglis of Hundred Waters announced her debut solo album, Myopia. So far the alt-pop musician has unveiled “All I See Is You” and “Autograph,” and today she’s back with “Lure.”

“The song plays on themes of allure, the shadow of desire, the push and pull, the power struggle of love, the games, the feeling of being reeled in and cast away like a fishing lure,” Miglis said in a statement. The sprawling track comes with a colorful music video by Ian Clontz; watch it below.

Myopia is out 8/23 via Sargent House.