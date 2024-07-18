Clairo Sings A Laid-Back “Juna” On Fallon & Announces North American Tour
Last week, the ever-evolving indie-pop star Clairo released Charm, the lush and intimate album that she recorded with El Michels Affair leader Leon Michels. Yesterday, she announced a North American tour that’ll take her to some pretty huge venues. And last night, she was the musical guest on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show.
On Fallon, Clairo sang the soft, jazzy Charm deep cut “Juna.” As far as I can tell, it was her first time performing that one live. It was a quietly locked-in performance that featured some help from Clairo’s recent collaborators. Trumpeter Dave Guy and saxophonist Ian Hendrickson-Smith used to be in the Dap-Kings with Leon Michels. These days, they’re both in the Roots, the house band on Fallon. Guy played on Charm, and Clairo recently guested on his own single “7th Heaven.” Both of them played with Clairo on Fallon.
Below, watch the performance and check out Clairo’s tour dates.
TOUR DATES:
9/27 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
9/28 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
9/30 – 10/01 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
10/03 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre
10/04 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
10/06 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater
10/07 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
10/09 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield
10/10-11 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre
10/13 – Magna, UT @ The Great Saltair
10/14 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
10/16 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
10/20 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
10/21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/23-24 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
10/28-29 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
11/01-02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
11/04 – Nashville, TN @ Opry House
11/05 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
11/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
Charm is out now on Clairo Records.