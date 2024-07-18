Last week, the ever-evolving indie-pop star Clairo released Charm, the lush and intimate album that she recorded with El Michels Affair leader Leon Michels. Yesterday, she announced a North American tour that’ll take her to some pretty huge venues. And last night, she was the musical guest on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show.

On Fallon, Clairo sang the soft, jazzy Charm deep cut “Juna.” As far as I can tell, it was her first time performing that one live. It was a quietly locked-in performance that featured some help from Clairo’s recent collaborators. Trumpeter Dave Guy and saxophonist Ian Hendrickson-Smith used to be in the Dap-Kings with Leon Michels. These days, they’re both in the Roots, the house band on Fallon. Guy played on Charm, and Clairo recently guested on his own single “7th Heaven.” Both of them played with Clairo on Fallon.

Below, watch the performance and check out Clairo’s tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

9/27 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

9/28 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

9/30 – 10/01 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

10/03 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre

10/04 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

10/06 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater

10/07 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

10/09 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield

10/10-11 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

10/13 – Magna, UT @ The Great Saltair

10/14 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

10/16 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

10/20 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

10/21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/23-24 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

10/28-29 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

11/01-02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

11/04 – Nashville, TN @ Opry House

11/05 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

11/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

Charm is out now on Clairo Records.