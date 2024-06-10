Dave Guy has quite the resume. Over the past 20-something years, the New York native has performed in a slew of funk and soul groups, including Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings and Menahan Street Band. He’s been playing with the Roots on Fallon since 2014. Now, Guy’s getting ready to share his debut solo album Ruby in September, and he’s tapped Clairo for its lead single “7th Heaven.”

Guy never really intended to make a solo album, but when the WGA strike last year put his usual job on pause, he saw that as an opportunity to make some music of his own. Guy’s main instrument is trumpet, which leads the song as Clairo’s vocals embellish the background. She might not be the first voice you’d think to add to a jazz tune, but considering the chilled-out funk of “Sexy To Someone” (which just got its live debut), it works! Of “7th Heaven,” Guy adds:

It has a groove and is more in line with what the guys and I are known for with Menahan Street Band, but it is also in-your-face and catchy. It’s a bit of an ode to Tijuana Brass too, a Herb Alpert-esque track with a tight horn line and has that energy that pops.

Listen to “7th Heaven” with Clairo below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “7th Heaven”

02 “Footwork”

03 “I’ll Follow You”

04 “Morning Glory”

05 “Pinky Ring”

06 “Diamond Encore”

07 “Still Standing”

08 “Dave Wants You”

09 “Drony Boy”

10 “Quesodillas”

11 “The Green Door”

12 “Ruby’s Rubies”

Ruby is out 9/20 via Big Crown.