UK songwriter Ellis Jones ended his Trust Fund project in 2018, but he brought it back four years later to release a steady stream of one-off singles. We’ve posted recent tracks like “london” and “our american tour.” Today, there’s a new Trust Fund song that breaks with the all-lowercase-title format. “Has It Been A While” is a short, evocative track that’s got Jones singing sweetly over an acoustic guitar that’s playing in a soft bossa nova pattern. Check it out below.

<a href="https://trustfund.bandcamp.com/track/has-it-been-a-while">Has It Been A While by trust fund</a>