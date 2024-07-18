Trust Fund – “Has It Been A While”

New Music July 18, 2024 12:55 PM By Tom Breihan

Trust Fund – “Has It Been A While”

New Music July 18, 2024 12:55 PM By Tom Breihan

UK songwriter Ellis Jones ended his Trust Fund project in 2018, but he brought it back four years later to release a steady stream of one-off singles. We’ve posted recent tracks like “london” and “our american tour.” Today, there’s a new Trust Fund song that breaks with the all-lowercase-title format. “Has It Been A While” is a short, evocative track that’s got Jones singing sweetly over an acoustic guitar that’s playing in a soft bossa nova pattern. Check it out below.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Nine Inch Nails Announce The Downward Spiral 30th Anniversary Dr. Martens

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)

3 days ago 0

Tool Fans Are Outraged Over JoJo Siwa’s New Merch

6 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest