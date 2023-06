In the past year, the UK musician Tom Ellis has revived the Trust Fund name after initially disbanding in 2018. He’s put out a series of great singles — “can’t take it,” “capital,” “late nite skate,” and “animals in war” — and today he’s back with another new one, “london,” a lilting and lovely track about being drawn to the city. Check it out below.

london by trust fund

“london” is out now.