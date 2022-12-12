One thing about trust funds: They never really go away. If you were ever a trust fund kid, you’re always a trust fund kid. The same thing is apparently true of Trust Fund, Ellis Jones’ UK indie-pop project. Trust Fund announced their breakup back in 2018. They got their own tribute album and everything. Earlier this year, though, Trust Fund returned with two new one-off singles, “can’t take it” and “capital.” Today, they’ve got another one.

Trust Fund’s latest is called “late nite skate,” and it’s a shimmery jam about going out to skate late ate night. That does not appear to be an allegory for anything. Ellis Jones layers keyboards over acoustic guitars, and there’s some harmonica in there at the end, too. It’s like 2018 never ended. Listen below.

<a href="https://trustfund.bandcamp.com/track/late-nite-skate">late nite skate by trust fund</a>

“late nite skate” is out now and available at Bandcamp.