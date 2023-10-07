Trust Fund – “our american tour”

New Music October 7, 2023 8:32 AM By James Rettig

Trust Fund – “our american tour”

New Music October 7, 2023 8:32 AM By James Rettig

Last year, Ellis Jones revived his Trust Fund project after putting it to bed back in 2018 following the release of his most recent full-length Bringing The Backline. He’s since been dropping stray tracks every few months, most recently “London” back in June. Trust Fund are currently supporting Mitski on a leg of her intimate The Land Is Inhospitable acoustic tour in the UK and Europe right now, and yesterday they dropped another new track, “our american tour.” Listen below.

“our american tour” is out now.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Jack Black & A Band Of Pre-Teens Cover Ozzy Osbourne At Tom Morello’s Mom’s 100th Birthday Party

4 days ago 0

Sufjan Stevens Dedicates Javelin To Late Partner Evans Richardson

1 day ago 0

Porno For Pyros Postpone Reunion Tour As They Ready New Music

6 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest