Trust Fund – “our american tour”
Last year, Ellis Jones revived his Trust Fund project after putting it to bed back in 2018 following the release of his most recent full-length Bringing The Backline. He’s since been dropping stray tracks every few months, most recently “London” back in June. Trust Fund are currently supporting Mitski on a leg of her intimate The Land Is Inhospitable acoustic tour in the UK and Europe right now, and yesterday they dropped another new track, “our american tour.” Listen below.
“our american tour” is out now.