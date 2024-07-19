Goldfinger & Less Than Jake Release Ska Cover Of Post Malone & Morgan Wallen’s “I Had Some Help”

New Music July 19, 2024 12:05 AM By Chris DeVille

Goldfinger & Less Than Jake Release Ska Cover Of Post Malone & Morgan Wallen’s “I Had Some Help”

New Music July 19, 2024 12:05 AM By Chris DeVille

Does the idea of mainstream country music make you uncomfortable? What about Post Malone pivoting to mainstream country after getting his start as a white rapper? What about Posty hard-launching his country rebrand by teaming up with notorious figure Morgan Wallen? What about two of the biggest ska bands of the 1990s teaming up to cover the Post Malone-Morgan Wallen country song?

Three weeks ago, at Denver Ska Fest, Goldfinger stepped to the stage and performed a ska rendition of “I Had Some Help” with an assist from Less Than Jake singer Chris DeMakes. Now a studio version of that cover exists, and you can listen to it below if that’s something you’re interested in.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Cherie Currie Explains How Rush “Sabotaged” The Runaways In 1977: “I Could’ve Been Paralyzed”

2 days ago 0

Nine Inch Nails Announce The Downward Spiral 30th Anniversary Dr. Martens

5 days ago 0

Japandroids Announce Final Album Fate & Alcohol

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest