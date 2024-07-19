Goldfinger & Less Than Jake Release Ska Cover Of Post Malone & Morgan Wallen’s “I Had Some Help”

Does the idea of mainstream country music make you uncomfortable? What about Post Malone pivoting to mainstream country after getting his start as a white rapper? What about Posty hard-launching his country rebrand by teaming up with notorious figure Morgan Wallen? What about two of the biggest ska bands of the 1990s teaming up to cover the Post Malone-Morgan Wallen country song?

Three weeks ago, at Denver Ska Fest, Goldfinger stepped to the stage and performed a ska rendition of “I Had Some Help” with an assist from Less Than Jake singer Chris DeMakes. Now a studio version of that cover exists, and you can listen to it below if that’s something you’re interested in.