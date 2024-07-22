On Friday, the Vermont post-punkers Robber Robber will release their debut album Wild Guess. We’ve already posted the early tracks “Backup Plan” and “Dial Tone.” Today, Robber Robber are announcing a tour, and they’re also dropping one last single before the LP arrives.

Robber Robber’s new song “How We Ball” is a scrappy, revved-up rocker with garage-rock energy that contrasts nicely with bandleader Nina Cates’ deadpan vocal. Cates says, “This song is about how we have to present ourselves. It’s a playful look into saying the right thing and thinking about how you come across to others. Sometimes, it’s so simple and sometimes you go home feeling like you said all the wrong things.”

Wes Sterrs directed the “How We Ball” video, and it shows Robber Robber playing basketball with their friends. Sterrs filmed it in grainy VHS style, with a whole lot of fisheye lens. This is an objectively cool way to film a music video. Last week, Stereogum’s own Scott Lapatine got some video of Robber Robber playing “How We Ball” live. Below, check out the music video, the live footage, and Robber Robber’s upcoming tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

7/26 – Burlington, VT @ Foam Brewers (album release show)

8/08 – Portland, ME @ Oxbow Brewing Company (with Hello Shark & the Clearwater Swimmers)

8/09 – Boston, MA @ The 4th Wall (with Clifford & Prewn)

8/11 – New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right (with This is Lorelei (solo) & Pet Fox)

9/04 – Washington, DC @ TBA (with Lily Seabird)

9/06 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

9/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Dolphin (with Lily Seabird & Cult Objects)

9/17 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground (with Gift & Fantasy Of A Broken Heart)

9/21 – Rochester, NY @ The Bug Jar (with Overhand Sam And Bad Weapon & Bugcatcher)

9/22- Cleveland, OH @ Little Rose Tavern

9/24 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village (with Closebye, Oyeme, & Elijah Berlow)

9/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ State Street Pub (with Closebye)

9/26 – Columbus, OH @ Cafe Bourbon St. (with Closebye, Neil, & Abel)

9/28 – Williston, VT @ Spirit Of Vermont Festival

Wild Guess is out 7/26.