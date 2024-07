Last month, Romy teamed up with Jessie Ware for a new song called “Lift You Up.” Today, the xx member was covered by Kelly Clarkson on her show’s Kellyoke segment.

Clarkson had a fun time tackling “She’s On My Mind,” the disco-laden finale of Romy’s 2023 debut album Mid Air. The pop singer also covered the Last Dinner Party last week. Watch her hit some crazy notes for “She’s On My Mind” below.