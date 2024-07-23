Starflyer 59 – “909”

Starflyer 59 – “909”

New Music July 22, 2024 8:03 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Starflyer 59 are back. The shoegaze heroes last released an album in 2021 with Vanity, and on Friday they announced its follow-up, Lust For Gold, arriving next month. The stunning lead single “909” is out now.

On “909,” Starflyer 59 return to their roots. Much like their 1994 self-titled album, “909” is a gratifyingly heavy and distorted storm with volcanic opening riffs and lethargic lyrics: “So tiring on my bones/ Most times I wanna go/ I want to go back home,” Jason Martin intones. Check it out below.

Lust For Gold is out 8/16 on Velvet Blue Music.

