Karen O and Danger Mouse have released the tip-toeing “Super Breath,” their first new song since their 2019 album Lux Prima. Co-written by Karen O and Danger Mouse, who also produced, “Super Breath” features samples from the 2012 Tom Northcott recording “Who Planted Thorns In Miss Alice’s Garden” and will appear on a special 7″ and a forthcoming Lux Prima reissue. On the 7″, the B-side will be a cover of Lou Reed’s “Perfect Day” (previously recorded and performed in 2019 at a Sirius XMU session).

Meanwhile, the Lux Prima reissue comes with a 16-page booklet highlighting “Encounter With Lux Prima,” a “four-day communal listening experience” held at Los Angeles’s Marciano Arts Foundation. Listen to “Super Breath” below.

The Lux Prima reissue and “Super Breath” 7″ will be out 9/20 via Warner. Pre-order it here.