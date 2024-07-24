A new Miranda Lambert album is on the way. The country great announced today that Postcards From Texas will drop in September. Lambert’s first release for Republic includes the recent singles “Wranglers” and “Dammit Randy” as well as “Alimony,” a new one out today. Written with veteran talents Shane McAnally and Natalie Hemby, it’s a rocking shuffle that centers on a pun about the Alamo.

Here’s Lambert’s statement on the track:

We were out in my barn; I was showing Shane and Natalie the horses, and I asked if he had any other titles. He said he had one, and I was like, “What is it? Because your last one was ‘Looking Back on Luckenbach,’ which I didn’t think you could top. He said, “Well, ‘If you’re gonna leave me in San Antone, remember the Alamo-neeeee…'” Natalie and I were like, “Alright, Shane! Stop showing off.” We went back to the house and got the guitars, and I specifically was like, “I want a shuffle, man.” I love to shuffle so much, and this record needed a shuffle! I knew I wanted one in my set, because I haven’t done one in a while – and everybody loves a shuffle.

Listen below, and don’t even think about taking a selfie.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Armadillo”

02 “Dammit Randy”

03 “Looking Back On Luckenbach”

04 “Santa Fe” (Feat. Parker McCollum)

05 “January Heart”

06 “Wranglers”

07 “Run”

08 “Alimony”

09 “I Hate Love Songs”

10 “No Man’s Land”

11 “Bitch On The Sauce”

12 “Way Too Good At Breaking My Heart”

13 “Wildfire”

14 “Living On The Run”

Postcards From Texas is out 9/13 via Republic. Pre-order it here.