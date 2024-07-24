Billie Eilish is hitting the online video promo circuit hard and moist. In support of her new LP, Eilish participated in multiple chicken-themed videos that premiered last week, and two days ago she took part in the BBC’s Unpopular Opinions segment, where she approved of the much-derided word “moist” and, speaking of, sung the praises of taking a hot bath (obviously). Today the content lords have her making prank calls.

For a 10-minute video for Elle’s Phoning It In series, Eilish dialed up Hollywood stars Margot Robbie (telling the Barbie star she needs to use her house for a music video shoot the next day) and Dakota Johnson (seeking a dialect coach to play a baby in a film). She also calls Justin Lubliner, CEO of her record label Darkroom, to tell him she’s quitting music. And at the peak of the action, she contacts key influence Tyler, The Creator. “I’m on a date. I’m in the bathroom. I shit my fucking pants, I swear to God,” she tells him. “I don’t know what to do, but I’m like really close to your house. Can I come by?” Tyler responds that he’s in Atlanta — intriguing! — and when the jig is up, he comments, “That’s amazing. That’s the content they’re doing for journalism now?” He also reveals, “Look, I sharted like two months ago.”

Watch the Phoning It In and Unpopular Opinions videos below.