Kacey Musgraves dropped her wellness-themed folk-pop collection Deeper Well in March. Next week she’ll release a deluxe expanded edition of the album called, naturally, Deeper Into The Well. It contains seven previously unreleased songs, one of which, closing track “Irish Goodbye,” is streaming right now. Deeper Into The Well also has collabs with Leon Bridges and Tiny Habits. Listen to “Irish Goodbye” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Cardinal”

02 “Deeper Well”

03 “Too Good To Be True”

04 “Moving Out”

05 “Giver/Taker”

06 “Sway”

07 “Dinner With Friends”

08 “Heart Of The Woods”

09 “Jade Green”

10 “The Architect”

11 “Lonely Millionaire”

12 “Heaven Is”

13 “Anime Eyes”

14 “Nothing To Be Scared Of”

15 “Ruthless”

16 “Little Sister”

17 “Flower Child”

18 “Superbloom” (Feat. Leon Bridges)

19 “Perfection” (Feat. Tiny Habits)

20 “Arm’s Length”

21 “Irish Goodbye”

Deeper Into The Well is out 8/2 via Interscope/MCA Nashville.