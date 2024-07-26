Djo’s Viral “End Of Beginning” Gets A Remix From Channel Tres

Last month, Channel Tres released his debut album, Head Rush, featuring Thundercat, Toro Y Moi, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. Now, the DJ and rapper shared a remix of Djo’s viral 2022 track “End Of Beginning,” transforming it into a clubby oasis.

In addition to Channel Tres’ remix, LA duo Neil Frances also reworked the tune into a jittery, watery hallucination. A couple months ago, the Beaches performed their own rendition of “End Of Beginning” for Like A Version. Hear Channel Tres’ and Neil Frances’ remixes below.