The funky, club-friendly Compton vocalist Channel Tres has been regularly cranking out EPs and putting on electrifying live shows for years, so it’s weird to think that he’s only just coming out with his full-length debut. It’s happening. After releasing the single “Berghain” and “Cactus Water” — and after appearing on recent tracks from Kaytranada and the team of Jay Worthy and DāM-FunK — Channel Tres has finally dropped his Head Rush LP.

Much like Channel Tres’ past records, Head Rush has a particular sound that never fully falls into any genre. It draws on house, funk, soul, rap, and disco, but it feels both unique and fully realized. Unlike those past Channel Tres records, Head Rush is an expansive 17-track head trip. A bunch of people show up for collaborations; the list of guests includes Thundercat, Toro Y Moi, Ty Dolla $ign, Ravyn Lenae, Estelle, and Teezo Touchdown. Channel Tres produced much of the album himself, often co-producing with Janelle Monaé collaborator Roman GainArthur. Stream the album below.

Head Rush is out now on RCA.