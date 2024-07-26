About the album, she continued, “It’s an eclectic group of songs, anthems, dance things, a disco song… Overall, the album has an upbeat vibe because I wanted to put out something positive in these dark times. I wanted to make it fun!”

She added that for a while she felt like “it would’ve been a betrayal if I’d done something on my own outside the B-52s,” she said. “It was a prison created by my own mind.” During the band’s brief hiatus in the late ‘90s, she wrote and recorded enough songs for a solo album. “But our manager put the kibosh on it,” she explained, “because he worried that our label Warner Bros. would object.”

Radio And Rainbows features Sia, Chris Braide, Jimmy Harry, Tim Andersen, Bleu, and Sam Dixon. Check out “Evil Love” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Evil Love”

02 “Take Me Back To The Party”

03 “Every Day Is Halloween”

04 “The Beauty Of It All”

05 “Pillow Queen”

06 “Wings”

07 “Radios And Rainbows”

08 “Higher Place”

09 “Dream On”

10 “Always Till Now”

11 “Living In A Monet”

12 “Give Your Heart To Science”

Radio And Rainbows is out 9/20 on SVR.