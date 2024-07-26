Kate Pierson – “Evil Love”
Kate Pierson has been busy with the B-52s and selling her airstream compound. Now, the legendary musician is announcing a new solo album, Radio And Rainbows, and sharing the lead single “Evil Love.”
“Sometimes evil love is the only love you need,” Pierson said in a statement. “A not so true tale of obsessive possessiveness and righteous revenge. I started out writing a song with the amazing Bleu McCauley with the idea of a song about forgiveness; but when our creative chemistries collided, the result was a noir thriller of a song set on the coast of Maine. And it’s one hell of a storm — so hang onto your hats for Evil Love !”
About the album, she continued, “It’s an eclectic group of songs, anthems, dance things, a disco song… Overall, the album has an upbeat vibe because I wanted to put out something positive in these dark times. I wanted to make it fun!”
She added that for a while she felt like “it would’ve been a betrayal if I’d done something on my own outside the B-52s,” she said. “It was a prison created by my own mind.” During the band’s brief hiatus in the late ‘90s, she wrote and recorded enough songs for a solo album. “But our manager put the kibosh on it,” she explained, “because he worried that our label Warner Bros. would object.”
Radio And Rainbows features Sia, Chris Braide, Jimmy Harry, Tim Andersen, Bleu, and Sam Dixon. Check out “Evil Love” below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Evil Love”
02 “Take Me Back To The Party”
03 “Every Day Is Halloween”
04 “The Beauty Of It All”
05 “Pillow Queen”
06 “Wings”
07 “Radios And Rainbows”
08 “Higher Place”
09 “Dream On”
10 “Always Till Now”
11 “Living In A Monet”
12 “Give Your Heart To Science”
Radio And Rainbows is out 9/20 on SVR.