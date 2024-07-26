I guess the time has come to acknowledge Ian, our latest white rap YouTube phenomenon. Ian is a good-looking 19-year-old from Dallas who dresses preppy and raps in the melodic gurgle-blur Atlanta trap style. His sound is a perfectly OK hybrid of stuff like Young Thug and Chief Keef, and it’s nowhere near as obnoxiously jokey as what I’ve been seeing from fellow white-rap YouTube phenomenon Lil Mabu, let alone a guy like Tom McDonald. (We are aware of all these guys, and there’s a reason we don’t talk about them on this site.) But it’s clear that a big part of the whole Ian proposition is: Hey! Can you believe this white kid raps like this? That can only take you so far.

Ian seems to idolize Lil Yachty in particular. Recently, he did his best to restage a viral moment where Yachty danced his way onstage at the Summer Smash festival, and now those two guys have a song together. Yachty released Bad Cameo, his collaborative album with James Blake, last month, and he followed it with the single “Let’s Get On Dey Ass” last week. Now, he and Ian have released the new track “Hate Me.” It’s got a humming, fizzing beat from producer ChildBoy, and it’s got Yachty and Ian trading off verses. It’s fine. Naturally, the song has a Cole Bennett-directed video. Watch it below. Check it out below.