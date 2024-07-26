The Clientele – “Still Corridor”

New Music July 26, 2024 10:18 AM By Chris DeVille

The Clientele – “Still Corridor”

New Music July 26, 2024 10:18 AM By Chris DeVille

At their January 2024 show at KOKO in London, the Clientele sold a blue 7″ single featuring “Claire’s Not Real,” a highlight from last year’s excellent I Am Not There Anymore. Today that single is officially online, which means B-side “Still Corridor” is streaming for the first time. The song, recorded during the album sessions, is a classic Clientele ballad, graceful and gorgeous and saturated with wistful sentiment. Listen below.

“Claire’s Not Real” b/w “Still Corridor” is out now via Merge. Buy it here.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

CBS News Captures Circle Jerk At The Airport

3 days ago 0

Eric Clapton Shares Eulogy For Former Bandmate John Mayall

3 days ago 0

Olivia Rodrigo, The Prince Who Was Promised

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest