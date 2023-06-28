In April, the Clientele announced a new album, I Am Not There Anymore, which is out at the end of next month. We’ve already heard “Blue Over Blue” and “Dying In May,” and today the UK band’s back with “Claire’s Not Real.” Singer/guitarist Alasdair MacLean describes of the latest single: “I was in Cercedilla in Spain in summer 2020. There was suddenly a rain of ash and an orange glow on the horizon, and I read on my phone that nearby Ávila was burning with forest fires. This moment found its way into several songs on the album.”

Listen to “Claire’s Not Real” below.

TOUR DATES:

07/28 – London, UK @ Rough Trade East

08/09 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre

08/10 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

08/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

08/12 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

08/13 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

08/15 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

08/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

08/18 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s

08/19 – Big Sur, CA @ Fernwood Tavern (inside)

08/20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

08/22 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

08/23 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

I Am Not There Anymore is out 7/28 via Merge.