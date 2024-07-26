System Of The Down singer Serj Tankian has been busy this year promoting his philosophical memoir Down With The System and keeping up his political activism, which has included a war of words with Imagine Dragons over their performance in Azerbaijan. He discussed all of that and more with us in a We’ve Got A File On You interview.

Tankian has also been rolling out Foundations, an EP featuring new recordings of unreleased songs from across his career. In May he released “A.F. Day,” and today he’s back with “Justice Will Shine On,” which presents a more idealistic spin on the classic SOAD sound. The video was directed by Ara Soudjian and Todd Harapiak, and you can watch it below.

Foundations is out 9/27 via Gibson Records.