Sinéad O’Connor’s Cause Of Death Revealed

It’s been one year since Sinéad O’Connor died at 56. A January coroner’s report stated that the Irish singer “died of natural causes” and that the office “therefore ceased their involvement in her death,” giving no further specific details. Now, the Irish Independent reports that O’Connor died from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma.

O’Connor’s former husband John Reynolds formally registered her death certificate last Wednesday in London. It reads that her death was due to “exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and bronchial asthma together with low grade lower respiratory tract infection.” O’Connor’s death was certified by Inner South London’s senior coroner Julian Morris after a post-mortem examination without an inquest.

The news arrives just a couple of days after the “Nothing Compares 2 U” hitmaker got a questionable wax figure in National Wax Museum Plus In Dublin. O’Connor’s figure was inexplicably placed in their Star Wars section next to Qui-Gon Jinn and Darth Vader, and fans pretty unanimously slammed its lack of detail. The museum quickly issued an apology and reportedly removed the figure, saying they’ll attempt to “create a more accurate representation” of O’Connor. The statement conveniently glossed over the whole Star Wars thing, though.