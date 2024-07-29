With the quite good “Never Arriving,” Allegra Krieger announced her new album Art Of The Unseen Infinity Machine. Today she returns with a second single from the album, “Infinity Machine.”

Whereas “Never Arriving” put Krieger’s indie singer-songwriter routine into a rollicking full-band context, “Into Eternity” is spare and slightly discordant in a way that reminds me of the Velvet Underground, Kim Gordon, and K Records. Krieger shared this statement about the song:

This song is an observation of menial and major moments, and how they all fit together in a chaotic world; every individual has their own path, their own story, though we all move through it together under the same sky. For better or for worse. It’s about looking for brightness where there is darkness.

Listen below.

Krieger also recently recorded an Audiotree session:

Art Of The Unseen Infinity Machine is out 9/13 via Double Double Whammy. Pre-order it here.