Killer Mike Announces New Album With The Mighty Midnight Revival Out This Week

After spending the better part of a decade thriving with Run The Jewels, Killer Mike reached a new pinnacle of solo success with Michael, which earned him a Grammy for Best Rap Album and a BET Award for Album Of The Year. Now he’s set to follow it up quickly with a companion LP.

Songs For Sinners & Saints digs deeper into the gospel-inflected sound of Michael because, per Mike, “I realized I had more I wanted to do with this sound before moving on.” It’s a collaboration with his touring gospel group the Mighty Midnight Revival and is in fact credited not to Killer Mike but to Michael & The Mighty Midnight Revival. The album includes “Humble Me,” the recent single addressing his arrest at the Grammys, plus nine more songs with features including Project Pat, Offset, Blxst, Key Glock, Anthony Hamilton, and more.

Killer Mike’s artist statement:

For me this is a testimonial. When I was growing up an important part of church service was people having the opportunity to stand up and give public testimony on their trials, tribulations, and triumphs. After the celebratory atmosphere that followed MICHAEL I was reminded that tribulations never cease, but God is always with me and this is a testimonial of my tumultuous times, my trials, and my continued triumph in spite of doubt, outright hate, and fear. I am here to speak to and with my fellow sinners and Saints.

Mike is hosting a livestream of the new album at 10:30pm ET this Wednesday, July 31 with a special guest appearance by EL-P. Tune in here.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Bussin Bricks Intro”

02 “Nobody Knows” (Feat. Anthony Hamilton, Jordan Alyssa, Troy Durden & Adonica Nunn)

03 “Humble Me”

04 “Higher Level” (Feat. Jori & Adonica Nunn)

05 “Exit 9 Scenic Route” (Feat Offset, Blxst, Lena Byrd Miles & Troy Durden)

06 “Lord Prepare Me” (Feat. Bellygang Kush, Jane Handcock, Adonica Nunn)

07 “Slummer 4 Junkies” (Feat. Lena Byrd Miles, Alicia Peters-Jordan, Jori, Adonica Nunn, Jordan Alyssa & Troy Durden)

08 “Had To Go Get It” (Feat. Troy Durden)

09 “’97 3-6 Freestyle”

10 “Still Talk’n That Shit” (Feat. Key Glock & Project Pat)

Songs For Sinners & Saints is out 8/2.