Sex Week – “Kid Muscle”

Michael Filardo

New Music July 29, 2024 4:27 PM By Abby Jones

Sex Week — the buzzy Brooklyn duo of Pearl Amanda Dickson and Richard Orofino — will release their debut self-titled EP next month, but we’re already getting to hear a lot of it before then. Following “Toad Mode,” “Angel Blessings,” and “Cockpit,” they’re back with another new single called “Kid Muscle.”

Like “Toad Mode,” “Kid Muscle” is on the more lethargic side, evoking reverb-heavy slowcore like Duster or certain Grouper eras. But there’s a dash of electric guitar feedback in there too for good measure. Check out the self-directed music video for it below.

Sex Week is out 8/30 on Grand Jury.

