Welcome Skateboards Unveils Britney Spears Decks

Earlier this year, Welcome Skateboards unveiled Nine Inch Nails-themed decks. Now, the brand is back with a collection inspired by Britney Spears.

The line was announced on Friday, consisting of boards, T-shirts, hats, bottles, and bumper stickers. Welcome Skateboards’ website reads, “This collection is more than an ode to our favorite pop star, it’s a celebration of a generational icon who has influenced music, fashion, and pop culture as a whole for decades, and the enduring resilience required to achieve that. It is a testament to the way different subcultures that may seem at odds can coexist and enrich one another.”

Since the announcement, Spears got into a tiff with Halsey about her new song and music video “Lucky,” but it resolved quickly. Check out the collection here, and sing, “With a taste of your lips, I’m on a ride” while riding your Britney-themed deck.