It’s been a few years since Boldy James and the Alchemist last collaborated, but the Detroit rapper and LA producer are back today with a new song, “Ten Pints.”

“Ten Pints” clocks in at just under two minutes, and it comes with a music video directed by Dexstr8dope. It follows the pair’s 2021 album Super Tecmo Bo, which arrived mere months after Bo Jackson. Check out the “Ten Pints” video below.