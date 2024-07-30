A month from today, Oceanator will unveil Everything Is Love And Death, the follow-up to 2022’s Nothing’s Ever Fine. So far Elise Okusami has shared “Get Out,” “First Time,” and “Be Here,” and today she’s back with “Drift Away,” which features NNAMDÏ on backing vocals and Will Yip on drums.

“I kind of see this song as like the anchor song of the record, not necessarily in terms of tone but in terms of vibe,” Okusami explained on Instagram. She expanded:

The video was all shot when we went to do the album cover photo shoot, and I wanted it to just be a kind of drifting, unsure, nebulous sort of thing. The ‘leap from a sinking ship to a crumbling pier’ line was in there early on and kind of sums up the feeling of leaving one unsure and tenuous situation for another. Since I wanted to do kind of just like a talking drone-y thing for myself the whole time, I thought it would be cool to have a different voice on there. Big thanks to NNAMDÏ for providing some truly awesome backing vocals. I am so pleased with what he did on the track and I think it really brings it into an even spookier world.

“Drift Away” is menacing and colossal, like a storm rolling in. Watch the video below, shot by Anders Nils.

Everything Is Love And Death is out 8/30 on Polyvinyl.