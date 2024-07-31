SiR’s Concert At Drake-Affiliated Toronto Venue Canceled Just Like TDE Labelmate ScHoolboy Q’s

Ro.lexx

News July 31, 2024 9:26 AM By Tom Breihan

A couple of weeks ago, ScHoolboy Q’s North American tour was supposed to start in Toronto, but it was canceled at the last minute, presumably because of enduring tensions between Toronto giant Drake and ScHoolboy Q’s old friend Kendrick Lamar. Drake has an ownership stake in History, the Toronto venue where Q was going to perform, and Q went on to make a lot of social-media jokes about it. Now, the exact same thing has happened with Q’s TDE labelmate SiR, the Inglewood-born R&B singer.

Right now, SiR is on his Bad Karma tour with fellow alt-R&B singer-songwriter Zacari, another TDE artist. Last night, that tour was scheduled to come to History, a venue that was billed as a collaboration between Drake and Live Nation when it opened in 2021. As Billboard reports, the SiR show was canceled at the last minute, again without explanation. On Twitter, SiR said that the show was sold out and that he was “not sure why” it was canceled, while implying that he really did know.

Naturally, this led to ScHoolboy Q and SiR joking about it on Twitter.

As Billboard points out, the night before the SiR show at History was canceled, Florida rapper Ski Mask The Slump God played the same venue. DJ Scheme, his opening act, took the opportunity to play Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” for the crowd, and he posted the video afterward.

Also, “Not Like Us” is getting burn an Kamala Harris rallies, so nobody is ready to let this one go quite yet.

