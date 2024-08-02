Stream Smashing Pumpkins’ New Album Aghori Mhori Mei

Last month, Smashing Pumpkins announced Aghori Mhori Mei, the follow-up to last year’s triple-album ATUM. For Aghori Mhori Mei, the legendary band didn’t release any advance singles, and now the full record is out.

Aghori Mhori Mei is 10 tracks. About it, Billy Corgan previously explained:

In the writing of this new album I became intrigued with the well-worn axiom, “you can’t go home again.” Which I have found personally to be true in form but thought well, what if we tried anyway? Not so much in looking backwards with sentimentality but rather as a means to move forward; to see if in the balance of success and failure that our ways of making music circa 1990-1996 would still inspire something revelatory.

Check out the record below.



