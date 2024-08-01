Confidence Man – “So What”

Julian Buchan

New Music August 1, 2024 5:31 PM By Abby Jones

Confidence Man – “So What”

Julian Buchan

New Music August 1, 2024 5:31 PM By Abby Jones

London-via-Australia dance duo Confidence Man are gearing up to release their new album 3AM (La La La) this October. They announced the record with the lead single “I Can’t Lose You,” and they’re back today with another one called “So What.”

“We’re back with the on shoulders anthem you never knew you needed,” the band say of the stadium-sized trance tune. “It’s hard. It’s fast. It’s basically Muhammad Ali and your ears are everyone he ever boxed. They say it gets lonely at the top, so we made this banger to share the view.” Listen to it below.

3AM (La La La) is out 10/18 on Casablanca.

Abby Jones Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Jimmy Carter 100th Birthday Concert To Feature Drive-By Truckers, Maren Morris, Eric Church, & More

2 days ago 0

Give Me A Moment

3 days ago 0

Fontaines D.C. Cancel Istanbul Show In Solidarity With The BDS Movement

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest