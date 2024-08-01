London-via-Australia dance duo Confidence Man are gearing up to release their new album 3AM (La La La) this October. They announced the record with the lead single “I Can’t Lose You,” and they’re back today with another one called “So What.”

“We’re back with the on shoulders anthem you never knew you needed,” the band say of the stadium-sized trance tune. “It’s hard. It’s fast. It’s basically Muhammad Ali and your ears are everyone he ever boxed. They say it gets lonely at the top, so we made this banger to share the view.” Listen to it below.

3AM (La La La) is out 10/18 on Casablanca.