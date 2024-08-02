Earlier this year, the hitmaking Atlanta rap producer Mike WiLL Made-It teamed up with Chief Keef to release the Dirty Nachos mixtape, and he also popped up on the cover of Forbes. Now, Mike WiLL has enlisted a couple of very busy Southern rap stars for a new single.

Lil Yachty has been a human firehose of new music lately; just last week, he released the Ian collab “Hate Me.” Meanwhile, indisputable legend Lil Wayne made appearances on tracks from DJ Premier and Cordae last week. Now, both of them are on Mike WiLL’s new single “High3r.” It’s a dazed, expansive song, and it finds both rappers in melodic singsong mode. Wayne’s verse is both horny and funny, and I really like the way he pronounces the words “Zendaya” and “piranha.” Listen below.