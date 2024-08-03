Watch Sabrina Carpenter & Jack Antonoff Debut New Song “Slim Pickins” At The Grammy Museum

Later this month, Sabrina Carpenter will unveil her highly anticipated new album Short N’ Sweet. The hype has been real with singles “Espresso” and “Please Please Please,” the latter of which became her first #1 hit. On Friday, she debuted a new song called “Slim Pickins” with Jack Antonoff at the Grammy Museum in LA.

The pop star introduced “Slim Pickins” saying, “This one’s cute and I just wanted to sing it for you today. Super random of me.” She sang while Antonoff, who co-produced Short N’ Sweet, played acoustic guitar. They also performed “Please Please Please” with Antonoff on piano, Carpenter did a stripped-down version of “Espresso” without Antonoff. They also discussed the album. Watch clips from the event below.

Short N’ Sweet is out 8/23 via Island.