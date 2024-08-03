Bladee Shares New Video With Yung Lean, Performs Cold Visions Songs Live For The First Time At Osheaga
Bladee was slated to perform in Chicago and Houston this week, but the shows were postponed until October due to visa issues. That meant his first live performance in almost a year happened on Friday at Montreal’s Osheaga festival, where he performed songs from the recent 30-track mixtape, Cold Visions for the first time.
The Swedish rapper and Drain Gang member also put out a collaborative LP with Yung Lean earlier this year titled Psykos, which was a much shorter and more rock-leaning listen. Check out clips of the live debuts of Cold Visions songs “Yung Sherman” (a Yung Sherman collab) and “One Second” (a Yung Lean collab) below.
A video for “I Don’t Like People” from Bladee and Yung Lean was also released this week.