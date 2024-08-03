Bladee was slated to perform in Chicago and Houston this week, but the shows were postponed until October due to visa issues. That meant his first live performance in almost a year happened on Friday at Montreal’s Osheaga festival, where he performed songs from the recent 30-track mixtape, Cold Visions for the first time.

The Swedish rapper and Drain Gang member also put out a collaborative LP with Yung Lean earlier this year titled Psykos, which was a much shorter and more rock-leaning listen. Check out clips of the live debuts of Cold Visions songs “Yung Sherman” (a Yung Sherman collab) and “One Second” (a Yung Lean collab) below.

A video for “I Don’t Like People” from Bladee and Yung Lean was also released this week.