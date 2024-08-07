I feel like people are putting Portland back on their tour routing again, and with a festival like Project Pabst coming back, we get to see a lot of music these days, which I love. Speaking of that: Do you have any fond memories of being in Portland or playing Portland?

ROSENSTOCK: Yeah, I love Portland. I think about the Taxpayers a lot, who are from Portland. My old band Bomb The Music Industry! played with them a bunch at this coffee shop called the Backspace. That was just where we were every time here, playing all ages shows over there. I’ve been to a handful of house shows here, I went camping for the first time a little bit outside of Portland. Yeah, it’s just a beautiful city.

And people are always really nice and friendly and cool here. The shows have always been really good.

There’s a reputation sometimes of the city being a little standoffish or having unenthusiastic crowds: mostly folding their arms and head nodding at most, you know.

ROSENSTOCK: Well, you know… your band needs to not be boring if they want people to not fold their arms and nod their heads.

[Laughs] That’s true!

ROSENSTOCK: Whenever I see people being bored during the set, I’m like, “All right, all right, that’s on me. I got to do better.” [Laughs].

The last time you talked to Dan Ozzi for an interview you said you always like to be working on music. Are you working on music right now?

ROSENSTOCK: Yeah, I’m working on stuff, you know, trying to get a bunch of songs together that makes sense. Right now, they feel like they don’t necessarily make sense together. So just trying to unlock how it works, if it’s gonna work. Still in very early stages of putting a thing together. I guess I’m at this point where I’ve been collecting ideas and songs for few years since we recorded Hellmode, and now it’s just kind of dumping them out in the demo form and seeing what they sound like, seeing how they all sit together, and it’s really all over the place. So it’s either going to be very cool that it’s all over the place, or I’m going to have to fix it [Laughs] and make it not that way.

Do you feel like it’s doing a puzzle blind, where you pour everything onto the table and have to keep moving pieces until it fits, or are there usually one or two songs that become keys to the rest of the record?

ROSENSTOCK: Umm…I think it’s everything, you know. It could be both of those things. I try to work in sequence once I start working on a lot of songs and working on an album, meaning as I have a bunch of demos, when I’m listening back to them, I try and listen back to them in some order that I think would work. I just feel like that makes it easier to inform how to keep other songs… It takes some of the decision making off of you, which leaves [just] the big decisions. It could really guide you, I think, whether it is one or two songs on it that you think are the anchors of the record or whatever – which I don’t know if I ever necessarily think of it like that. But I think that anything that’s in there that helps it not feel like you’re sitting down to a blank canvas every day just gives you a bit of a cushion to give you more freedom to go crazier.

Yeah.

ROSENSTOCK: Which is the spot I’m in now. [Laughs]

You’ve talked about how writing Hellmode was a slightly different process than some of your other records. Is there anything different about your writing process now or something unique about the way it’s going?

ROSENSTOCK:: It’s different in that I’m doing it at home. The last few records I’ve gone away. For POST- and NO DREAM, I went to a friend’s double wide trailer in the Catskill Mountains and for Hellmode I went out to an Airbnb in the Joshua Tree area, just to be completely alone and completely isolated. And I don’t really know if that is how that’s going to work this time around. So I think being home is making it a little bit different.

I don’t know if this is different, but part of me is always trying to unlock how to put the quiet in there and keep the record interesting. And that’s certainly something I’m thinking about on this [new] one strongly because I feel like the two influences or the two vibes that I’m bringing in that are maybe different or newer is: I’ve been listening to a lot of metal, and I listened to that Dear Nora Three States triple-LP box set a lot, especially the first chunk of that. So just making some stuff on the eight-track tape machine and not going to the computer and trying to start demos there and write and see how that all turns out.

[I’m] playing drums on the demos more. I don’t know how it’s going to inform things when it becomes band shit, but: just mixing it up in little ways to try to not keep it this process that I go into doing where I know what I’m doing. I think a lot of that also is Craig Of The Creek ending [and] coming straight from the movie score, which – that was completely different.

One: Now I know that I have [those skills] in my pocket. If I want to have an orchestra on the record, I could do it, and I know how to do it, and I’ve done it. But working at that computer for so long, and then to have it end kind of unceremoniously with our new CEO getting rid of Craig Of The Creek even though we were a successful show that was doing well…I think gave me some amount of computer trauma that’s pushing me away from working on that exact thing that I was staring at for a year and a half straight, very sadly.

Naturally there’s going to be some computer trauma from something like that. You said you enjoyed working on that because you got to build out skill sets like writing arrangements for an orchestra, etc. Do you ever see yourself scoring things in the future?

ROSENSTOCK: Yeah, I would love to. I want to do that. You know, hopefully, if someone ever asked me again, I would probably do it.

It’s that simple. I really, really loved working on Craig, and I want to do it again. I feel like I can do it. I feel like I do it in a weird way that other people don’t necessarily do it, and if somebody wants that weird way, I’m here for them. But at the same time, I also don’t take it as a given that I’ll ever get to do it again. That’s kind of why I approached Craig the way I did, and especially the movie, where it was like: All right man, maybe this is your only movie score. So like, fucking taiko drum ensemble: let’s go; full orchestra: let’s go; sick metal riffs and blast beats: let’s go. Let’s see if fucking Pierce from Soul Glo will sing on something, fuck it, let’s go. Get Ginger for good luck on there, fuck it.

The movie score was me trying to do everything I would ever wanna do in a movie score because I don’t really know that I’m gonna get the chance to do it again, so like fuck it, go hard.

You mentioned your new music being influenced by metal and incorporating metal into the Craig soundtrack. What metal are you listening to?

ROSENSTOCK: Well I’ve been revisiting Death a bit.

That’s the best band.

ROSENSTOCK: Death is really great. I’ve always listened to early Sepultura. I grew up listening to Chaos AD and Roots, but I never really listened to Beneath The Remains. Now I’m like: I got to get into Gojira because that fucking Olympics performance is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen–

Crazy as hell.

ROSENSTOCK: It’s so fucking sick. I listened to that band 200 Stab Wounds, which I saw a review of the other day and I was like, “Oh that’s a fun band name,” and I listened to it and I was like, “Oh this is fucking sick.” So that kind of stuff.

I was just doing a lot of Megadeth and Anthrax while I was working on the show: a lot of metal, a lot of Megadeth for Kelsey. A lot of Iron Maiden/Megadeth twin guitar lead shit for for one of the characters on the show.

I’m from Florida originally, so it’s a lot of—

ROSENSTOCK: OK, you’re metal.

If you asked me what the best metal on Earth is, it’s not like European bands, it’s just: Death, Obituary, Morbid Angel.

ROSENSTOCK: Yeah.

And that’s probably not true but in my heart it’s very true.

ROSENSTOCK: No, I think, you know, Florida just never really gets credit for fucking creating death metal. I mean, maybe it does, but there’s still no love for it.

Right! I feel like Death is a band the kids talk about more now.

ROSENSTOCK: People love Death these days! I didn’t realize it until I started listening to more and then I realized: oh, everybody everywhere is always wearing a Death shirt, huh.