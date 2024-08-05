We Are One Step Closer To A Charli XCX Remix With Alan Sparhawk

Brat summer is for everyone. Kyle MacLachlan, Kim Gordon, Wet Leg. The latest unexpected addition to the Charli XCX-inspired trend is Low’s Alan Sparhawk.

The 55-year-old musician made a simple tweet last week, stating, “Been listening to Brat a lot.” When asked about his favorite tracks, he named “Sympathy Is A Knife,” “I think about it all the time,” and “B2B.” He expounded about the former: “The one note verse just explodes into the wide-open chorus. The verse about wanting her BFs band to break up is pretty real and hits me in a weird emotional way every time I hear it.”

Today, Sparhawk posted a video on Instagram of him and fellow musician Nat Harvey doing the “Apple” dance together. One thing Low and Charli do have in common is producer BJ Burton, so… Alan Sparhawk Brat remix when?

In other Charli news, the pop star turned 32 on Friday and celebrated on Saturday night with a party with Billie Eilish, Lorde, Glen Powell, Nelly Furtado, Addison Rae, Tove Lo, Anya Taylor-Joy, Scout and Tallulah Willis, Rachel Sennott, Alexa Demie, Lukas Gage, and more in attendance. Harmony Tividad DJed and Cobra Snake was the photographer. See footage from the event below.

