Over the past week or two, there’s been a lot of online conversation about whether Charli XCX’s much-vaunted Brat summer is over — an inevitable byproduct of a moment when cable news anchors are trying to figure out what the album’s title means. Out in the real world, however, the actual songs on Brat continue to mutate into new things. Case in point: Wet Leg’s “360” cover.

On Saturday, Wet Leg played the UK’s Truck Festival. (That’s just the name. As far as I can tell, the fest not particularly truck-centric; it’s not some offshoot of Monster Jam.) During their set, Wet Leg tried their hand at covering Charli XCX’s Brat opener “360.” As it turns out, that’s not a very easy song to sing. Below, watch their version and render your judgment on whether it’s so Julia or no Julia.