King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s 26th album Flight b741 is making its landing this Friday. So far the psych-rock prodigies have released “Le Risque” and “Hog Calling Contest,” and today they’re sharing one last preview with “Field Of Vision.”

“I remember Joey sending me a voice memo of him playing that main riff on acoustic guitar,” Stu Mackenzie reminisced. He continued:

From his couch to mine. The arrangement was a bit more complicated originally, I think. Perhaps it was closer to the “I lied to god” bridge that came together in the end. Anyway, I don’t think I really understood it or felt the groove, but once we were recording in the studio with the others, it grooved hard. The verse and chorus changes came together quickly and in real time, and we had a tune on our hands. Joey’s baby, this song. And Joey likes to do it right. Joey called me a couple of weeks after the sessions, saying we gotta cut the track “‘cos it’s shit”. What a bummer. And a surprise. Myself and Amby (who loved it) spent the next two days in the studio laying down our vocal parts and overdubs, trying to save it. We dubbed in the guitar-solo-type-section with parts chopped up from outtakes and added a blown out guitar solo. It was a $100 harmony acoustic guitar played through some outboard gear that it was definitely not designed to be used with ha ha. Studios are fun. I hoped he liked it. We printed the tape and sent it to him with a note saying, “pleeease man, this has gotta be on the record”. Joey obliged (but not until after he redid all of his parts). Groove restored. We hope you dig it. Love stu xoxo

Check out “Field Of Vision” below.

Flight b741 is out 8/9 via the band’s own (p)doom records.