Clairo, who’s currently getting even more buzz than usual thanks to her new album Charm, has shared a cover of Lana Del Rey’s “Brooklyn Baby” for Spotify Singles. The song — which originally appeared on Lana’s 2014 album Ultraviolence — references things like Lou Reed, poetry, jazz, and the 1970s, all of which feel like they’d be in Clairo’s wheelhouse. She’s got the right feathery vocals for it, too. Listen below.